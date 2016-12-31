One of the main complaints about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been that it focussed excessively on Punjab to the exclusion of smaller provinces. That was never entirely true, even though the CPEC did stray slightly from its original vision of acting mostly as an economic revitalisation project for underdeveloped provinces. Now, the latest round of the CPEC deals may be trying to rectify that imbalance. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was part of a Pakistani delegation that went to Beijing and secured agreements to redevelop the dormant Karachi Circular Railway, set up a special economic zone in Dhabeji and a coal power plant in Keti Bandar. There will be a further 12 projects initiated in Balochistan, including more development in Gwadar, a mass transit system in Quetta and industrial estates in Khuzdar and Bostan. On the face of it, the inclusion of these projects should go some way in assuaging the fears of Sindh and Balochistan that they are going to be excluded from the economic bonanza provided by the CPEC. Concerns had been raised in the past about safety and the basic development that would be required in these areas to make such ventures viable, but now that funding has been made available there is no excuse not to begin work.

Still, there are money matters that need to be considered. The overall size of the CPEC has now soared to $54 billion. While some of the investment is coming in the form of soft loans from China and the Asian Development Bank, most of the loans will have to be paid back at market interest rates. Most of the raw materials for the CPEC projects are being imported from China and with loans taken from Chinese banks. For the CPEC to provide the economic benefits we have been promised, its projects are required to be profitable rather than increase our already sizeable debt burden. Gwadar Port, one of the centrepieces of the CPEC, was inaugurated last month but it is still many years away from being fully operational and issues of security could yet derail it and many other projects. Repaying our debt will require the CPEC projects to not just meet our domestic needs but increase exports so that we can pay back loans to commercial banks and China. The one thing we need to avoid is our bad habit of repaying old debt with new loans. The government has floated the idea of using future Chinese investment to cover CPEC-related outflows, but falling into this debt trap needs to be avoided to ensure the CPEC does not become a millstone around our necks.

