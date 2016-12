This refers to the news report, ‘Still committed to Charter of Democracy, says Nawaz’ (Dec 30). The general perception is that the present government has done little for the welfare of the people.

‘Democracy’ has helped benefit the country’s political elite only. People need a democracy that can ensure honesty and efficiency.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

