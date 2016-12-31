Crimes gone digital

Stories of large-scale data breaches, hacks and online financial crime are viral on the media. Although IT security firms’ reports generally show the security of cyberspace to be poor and often getting worse, the level of security in cyberspace is actually far better than the picture given. To get a more accurate picture of cyberspace security, cybercrime statistics including mobile vulnerabilities, malicious web domains, zero-day exploits and web-based attacks, among others need to be expressed as a proportion of the growing size of the internet.

To prevent cyber-crime global cyber laws should be implemented. The establishment of virtual taskforces to target Internet Facilitated organized crime should be responsive to the evolving criminal environment. Home computers should be set up in a centrally located area to prevent ‘secret’ communications or access. Internet users should be strictly warned not to give out any personal information including: name, address, city, state, school attended, telephone number, family names or other personal family information.

Jazib Munawar Khan

Dera Ghazi Khan

