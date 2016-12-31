There is a dire need to abate drug addiction in Pakistan. According to some media reports, around 7 million people in the country are drug addicts. In addition to this, 700 people die every year due to drug-related complications. It is unfortunate that in the recent years, the country has seen a rise in the number of drug addicts. The government has been working to eliminate drug gangs to stop the availability of drug. Around 344 drug dealers were prosecuted in 2015. Unfortunately, the number went down in 2015 since in 426, 549 and 552 drug dealers were persecuted in 2014, 2013 and 2012 respectively.

The government earlier announced that every TV channel should air awareness programmes relating to drug addiction and its harmful effects. Although these steps are commendable, the government should also impose heavy financial penalties on drug dealers.

Lucky Ahmed

Turbat

