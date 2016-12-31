Decline in exports

The decline of exports in the country is not surprising. The country’s imports are increasing, while FDI and foreign remittances are in decline. This is not an ideal situation for the country since it will burden the already indebted economy. This also indicates that the country is not making enough efforts to explore more export opportunities. Pakistan’s facing unfavourable balance of payment since it is not being able to export its goods. According to some media reports, a few countries have expressed their interest in the Pakistani goods. The country’s textile sector has made its mark across the world.

Therefore, the country should focus on increasing the production of goods for exports. Also, it should not be completely dependent on only one export item. The surgical instruments industry also has potential to increase the country’s exports. All such opportunities should be taken by the government which will benefit the export sector.

Omar Bin Nasir

Islamabad

