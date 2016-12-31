Good decision

The decision of the provincial government to set up Medicines Supply Chain Management with the help of Turkish Health Ministry is welcoming. The move calls for applause as it will help establish a modern system to maintain quality of medicines. In addition, modern warehouses will also be set up to stock medicines at the recommended temperature and its transportation to hospitals.

In this regard, the government is going to benefit from the experience of Turkish experts. In an attempt to answer local needs, a model of the Turkish system will be replicated in Punjab. It is hoped that the government will remain sincere in its efforts to serve the ailing community as nothing is more important than the health of the people.

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

