Poison in my food
December 31, 2016
Imposing small penalties on those suppliers who are selling ‘poisoned’ food items is not enough. A little fine will not stop these people from carrying out such indecent activities. Once a fine is paid, they resume their activities, this time with more ‘vigour’ and caution. In fact, they save up enough money to pay any prospective fine.
It is surprising that those food items which are inadequate for consumption are being sold openly in markets. The government is requested to impose stiffer penalties on those suppliers and businesses that are playing with the lives of the people.
Farid Nawaz
Islamabad