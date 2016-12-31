This refers to the letter ‘Street crimes’ (Dec29), by Fazal Hayat. The writer may find solace that Islamabad is not alone in the rising level of street crimes as street crimes have affected the entire country. It seems that the country is stuck in reverse. In the last 50 years, it has progressed only a little. The country once had the potential to tread on the path to prosperity. Booming economy, led by fast industrialisation and supported by investor friendly climate, brought in foreign investors as well as encouraged domestic entrepreneurs. Pakistan’s development was considered a model for other countries to replicate.

However, as of now, the country is not showing any positive signs of growth. The economy is in tatters while future generations have been mortgaged to unending borrowings. What is depressing is that while other nations, who were way behind us, have made astounding progress, the Pakistani nation is receding in all fields. The progress of Bangladesh should put us in shame.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

