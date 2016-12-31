Exploitative support

The PTI chairman used to criticise the PPP for being a weak opposition. Now Imran Khan has announced his decision to work along with the PPP on the issue of the Panama Papers and form an alliance against the PML-N. This announcement was made after the return of the former president Asif Ali Zardari who, after his return, has announced that he will become a member of the incumbent parliament.

Imran Khan is willing to work with Zardari – a person against whom he had used harsh language in his ‘jalsas’. Would it morally damage the PTI and its supporters if it joined hands with the PPP over the Panama leaks? The PML-N will now have an excellent argument against Imran Khan and accuse him of teaming up with the corrupt. Where will this change lead the PTI?

Areeb Shirazi

Islamabad

