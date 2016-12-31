After the fire

The safety measures carried out in institutions like the Gadani shipbreaking yard are not up to the mark. This has resulted in the frequent breakout of fires causing a large number of casualties. No constructive steps are taken by the government following such incidents. After the most recent fire incident at the shipbreaking yard, the HRCP forwarded a report along with recommendations, but not a single suggestion has been implemented for workers’ safety to date.

Two fire incidents happened at the yard within a period of two months. The Sindh and Balochistan governments are requested to strictly enforce safety regulations. Contractors who don’t ensure safety of workers ‘must’ not be allowed to carry out shipbreaking activities. Nowadays, fire incidents are being frequently reported on the media. Almost all media reports have pointed out inadequate safety measures at work fields. All shareholders must be made aware of the importance of ensuring safety at work. The labour department of each province must ensure that each factory is ensuring workers’ safety.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

