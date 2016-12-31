Briefs

LPG price goes up

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) marketing companies have jacked up the price of the fuel by Rs10/kg, a statement said on Friday.

“The price has been increased because the international market has surged by $67/ton to reach $471/ton. Pakistan imported a total of 0.55 million tons in 2016, which is a record,” said Irfan Khokhar an office bearer of LPG distributors association said.

The revised LPG rates are Rs90/kg for Karachi, Rs95/kg central and southern Punjab, Rs110/kg northern Pakistan, Rs115/kg Sindh and Rs120/kg for Gilgit Baltistan.

Bestway eyes Dewan Cement’s assets

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Bestway Cement Limited is considering acquiring northern plant and related assets of Dewan Cement Limited, a bourse filing said on Friday.

A Chinese company, Lucky Cement, Fecto Cement, and Kohat Cement have already expressed intention to acquire stakes in Dewan Cement. Analysts say domestic cement players have been operating at their optimum capacities, but the growing cement demand is now pushing them to expand their operations to meet current as well as future demand. “The final outcome will be dependent upon due diligence and any eventual bidding, if made, for purchase of Dewan’s assets,” Sehar Hussain at Bestway cement said.

The interest of local manufacturers in Dewan Cement shows that domestic players want to keep the local market in their hands, instead of letting it go to a Chinese investor, as it may hurt the existing cartel of cement companies.

EFU Life, Easypaisa in premium accord

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Easypaisa and EFU Life Assurance Ltd have struck an agreement to make the payments of insurance premium even easier for the former's clients, a statement said on Friday.

“We are glad to extend our services to support EFU Life for the collection of insurance premium across the country,” Muhammad Yahya Khan, Head of Easypaisa told the participants of the signing ceremony.

“Easypaisa, with the help of its expansive network of agents all over the country, will be instrumental in facilitating smooth and convenient collection of premium for EFU.” He said the agreement is a manifestation of Easypaisa’s commitment to facilitate everyday transactions as part of its long term socioeconomic empowerment goals.

“We will continue to forge partnerships and support interoperability to enhance financial inclusion in Pakistan,” the Easypaisa chief further said.Speaking on the occasion, Taher G Sachak, MD & CEO, EFU Life said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have partnered with Easypaisa for our payment solutions, giving our clients the ease, flexibility, and access to pay their renewal premiums in a reliable and secure manner through the vast network of over 77,000 Easypaisa outlets and retailers.”

NBP disburses Rs15 billion

ISLAMABAD: Loan disbursements of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) under the Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) scheme rose to approximately Rs15 billion with total number of borrowers exceeding 14,700 by December 28, 2016.

Spokesman of the Bank Syed Ibn e Hassan told APP on Friday that NBP effectively improved its internal processes for disbursement and "as a result we have witnessed significant growth in loan figures disburse under the PMYBL scheme."

Last year the total portfolio of PMYBL Scheme was Rs6.25 billion and the total numbers of borrowers were 6,791, he added. "This year with 140 percent increase in loan portfolio size a significant and impressive growth is witness in PMYBL scheme roll out through NBP," he remarked.

Sri Lanka keeps rates steady

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates steady on Friday for a fifth straight month, as expected, saying it expected growth in the final quarter of 2016. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent respectively. It has tightened monetary policy three times since December.

China’s 3 property firms make $144bln

BEIJING: China's top three real estate developers made combined sales of more than 1 trillion yuan ($144 billion) in 2016, helped by soaring home prices in big cities, according to a ranking released by a private research agency on Friday.

China´s booming property market this year has given heavily indebted property developers a much-needed boost, with new home prices soaring a record 12.6 percent nationwide in November compared with a year ago, official data showed.

Evergrande Group, Vanke and Country Garden became the three biggest real estate vendors in 2016, by making 381 billion yuan ($55 billion), 362 billion yuan ($52 billion) and 309 billion yuan ($45 billion) respectively in property sales, said the research agency China Index Academy.

In 2015, the top three sales winners of the year - Vanke, Greenland and Evergrande - made slightly more than 700 billion yuan in sales, the Academy said.

Twelve Chinese real estate developers exceeded 10 billion yuan in sales in 2016, up from 7 in 2015, while 131 developers had sales of more than 1 billion yuan, compared with 104 in 2015, it said.

India to tax Singapore investors

NEW DELHI: India will start imposing capital gains tax on investments coming from Singapore from April and fully withdraw exemptions in two years as the two countries agreed to amend a decade-old treaty after New Delhi rolled back similar concessions to Mauritius and Cyprus earlier this year.

With the amendments, announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday, investors based in Singapore will no longer benefit from tax exemptions on capital gains taxes.

Changes to the treaty with the Asian financial centre had been widely expected after India this year similarly re-drafted a 33-year old tax treaty with Mauritius. The tax treaty between India and Singapore had a provision that any changes in the Mauritius treaty would automatically apply to the one with the Asian country.

Foxconn JV to invest $8.8bln in China

BEIJING: A joint venture of Hon Hai Precision Industries, known as Foxconn, and Sharp said on Friday it plans to invest 61 billion yuan ($8.8 billion) to build a new factory in China to produce liquid-crystal displays (LCDs). Sakai Display Products Corp will build the factory in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Canada's Fairfax to buy Indian lender

MUMBAI: A unit of Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd received preliminary regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in Catholic Syrian Bank, the chairman of the Indian lender said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India has been keen to attract foreign investments into banks and earlier this year eased some of the ownership rules to attract more buyers. Catholic Syrian bank, based in the southern state of Kerala, filed for an initial public offering of nearly $80 million last year, but ended up not listing because of tough market conditions.

"We got the permission (from RBI) yesterday and expect to close the deal over the next three to four months," said S. Santhanakrishnan in a phone interview.

