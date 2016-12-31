Kiev: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday tried to bring in foreign investment and slash corruption by banning the tax police from conducting unannounced checks on companies´ operations.

The measure is also supposed to let small businesses thrive by letting them stay open without any inspections for three years. The former Soviet republic is keen to shed the label of Europe´s most graft-ridden state that was stamped on it by the European Court of Auditors last month.

Ukraine´s tax police and other inspection authorities are notorious for accepting bribes as a reward for letting companies stay in business after committing minor -- or even made-up -- violations.

An improvement in the cash-strapped and war-torn country´s business climate has been a constant demand wrapped into a $17.5-billion (16.6-billion-euro) rescue package approved by the International Monetary Fund last year.

Poroshenko has vowed to fight corruption by cracking down on the power wielded by a handful of oligarchs and opening up officials´ incomes for viewing to all Ukrainians curious about their elected leaders´ possibly ill-gotten gains.

The second measure is already in effect while the battle to reign in the billionaires is taking more time. The law adopted on Friday moves one step further by putting tough curbs on the powers of the tax police.

"This will substantially reduce the number of inspections by the controlling authorities," the pro-Western leader said in a statement. "We are going to see a qualitative change in the investment and tax climate."

The world bank ranks Ukraine 80th on its 2016 Ease of Doing Business index. That is 40 spots worse than its arch-rival Russia -- a country where the Kremlin dominates business and the courts are viewed as bought off -- and only one grade better than its 2015 ranking.

