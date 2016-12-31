Sydney

Soybeans were little changed on Friday, but were set for annual gains of more than 17 percent, while corn was set to finish the year down 2.5 percent. Poised to record fourth straight annual loss.

The most active soybean futures were little changed at $10.12-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.37 percent on Thursday. But the oilseed is poised to finish the year up more than 17 percent, the biggest annual gain in six years.

Despite forecasts for record US production of soybeans, the oilseed has drawn support amid fears over South American supplies and strong demand, primarily driven by China. The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.49-1/2 a bushel after

closing down 1.9 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 2.5 percent for the year, the fourth straight yearly loss.

