Karachi

Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded normal trading Friday while the spot rate remained unchanged.

Spot rate remained unchanged at Rs6,250 per maund (37.324 kg) and Rs6,698 per 40 kilogram. Exchange rates also stood firm at Rs6,385 per maund and Rs6,843 per 40-kg after addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

One trader said that despite of traders remaining aside from the market at the end of the year and mills going through the closing period, demand of good quality lint in the market remained intact as there was shortage of cotton in the country.

“Though numbers show more cotton arrival till December 15, it still remains lower than the total consumption demand,” he said. Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded domestic transactions of around 10,000 bales in Rs6,150 per maund to Rs6,575 per maund.

