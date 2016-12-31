Singapore

Metals posted strong gains on Friday, bouncing back from several years of losses on the back of output cuts and expectations of firmer demand.

In the base metals market, copper remains on course for a gain of about 17 percent - the first annual rise since 2012.

Prices for steel rebar, used in construction, have soared more than 60 percent this year on better-than-expected spending on building and infrastructure and soaring costs for coking coal due to government-enforced coal mine closures.

"I expect the steel price rally to continue in the first half of 2017 when stock pilling will be at a final phase and infrastructure construction programmes will start," said Zhou Guangyan, steel analyst at Zhongcai Futures. However, demand was likely to wane in the second half, with inventory at a new peak and the market feeling the effects of real estate regulations and potentially tighter monetary policy in China, he added.

