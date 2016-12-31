Stocks signed off 2016 on a cheerful note on Friday as the benchmark index gained 140 points to close at a new high level on the final trading session of the year. Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher, led by buying in oil and banking stocks

“Likely revision in local petroleum prices and higher banking spreads played a catalyst role in new highs amid concerns for foreign outflows,” he added. The KSE-100 shares index gained 140.31 points or 0.29 percent to close at 47,806.97 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 79.90 points or 0.31 percent to end at 25,851.71 points. As many as 409 scrips were active of which 190 advanced, 203 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 387.301 million as compared to 390.854 million shares a day earlier. Abrar Juma at Global Research said the market remained buoyant throughout the first half, touching a high of 47,934 points and finding resistance at the same level twice during the day.

“During the second half, however the market witnessed massive selling pressure as it turned negative within minutes from positive 265pts… investors squared and rolled over their futures positions on the last day of rollover week,” Juma said. “As the day ended the KSE-100 index managed to close at an all-time high level of 47,807 points up 140 points.”

Heavy weight blue chip stocks mainly supported the market, namely United Bank Limited (UBL) up 2.44 percent, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) up 1.52 percent, ENGRO up 2.44 percent and EFOODS up 4.86 percent with cumulative contribution of 178 points towards the index.

Going forward, analysts expect market to continue testing its next psychological barrier of 48,000pts, whereas fresh expected foreign inflows in the new year may act as a catalyst for future direction of the index.

Companies posting highest gains include Rafhan Maize, up Rs284.36 to close at Rs8764.36/share and Sonofi Aventis, up Rs136.02 to close at Rs2856.43/share.

Companies posting major losses include Bata Pakistan, down Rs160 to end at Rs4310/share and Unilever Foods, down Rs82 to end at Rs5850/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Dost Steels Limited with a turnover of 45.714 million shares. The scrip gained 60 paisas to close at Rs11.12/share. Bank of Punjab was second with a turnover of 38.084 million shares. It shed 75 paisas to end at Rs17.65/share. NIB Bank Limited was third with a turnover of 18.505 million shares. It gained 16 paisas to finish at Rs1.81/share.

