ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation for the weekended on December 29 for the combined income group declined by 0.16 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.11 points against 218.45 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed decrease of 0.34 percent. The SPI for the lowest income group decreased by 0.22 percent as it went down from 219.40 points in the previous week to 208.93 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week the SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000, Rs12,001 to Rs18,000, Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 also decreased by 0.27 percent, 0.29 percent, 0.31 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 15 itemsregistered decrease while six items increased with the remaining 32 items prices unchanged. The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, potatoes, onions, eggs (farm), pulse mash (washed), LPG Cylinder, pulse masoor, moong pulse, milk (powdered), sugar, garlic, red chilly (powder), vegetable ghee loose and mustard oil.

