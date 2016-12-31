KARACHI: The sixth meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) concluded in Beijing on Thursday (December 29) with satisfactory note emphasizing to speed up projects initiated under CPEC, reports China Daily on Friday.

With consensus from both sides it was also agreed that the next meeting of JCC will be held in Islamabad next year.

The meeting was co chaired by Ahsan Iqbal, minister for Planning Development and Reform (MPD &R) and Wang Xiaotao, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China.

Both sides underscored the significance of the CPEC for both countries to integrate with regional economies and become model for win win cooperation. The two sides reviewed the progress achieved after the 5th JCC meeting and discussed various issues concerned different projects under CPEC.

