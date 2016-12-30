ISLAMABAD: The President of High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom, has said that India wants to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir by settling non-Kashmiris in the territory. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mian Abdul Qayoom, while addressing a demonstration held at the high court, hailed the Kashmiris for showing their resilience in defeating the nefarious designs of the Indian government and its puppets in the territory who used all oppressive measures to muzzle the voice of the people.

On the occasion the protesters chanted slogans against the killing and maiming of innocent people during the last over five months of uprising in the Valley. Mian Abdul Qayoom said that India and Pakistan must resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

“Both the countries have accepted the resolutions passed in the UN, and they should initiate a peaceful dialogue process to settle the Kashmir dispute,” he added. He said the lawyers also supported the Kashmir cause as India had forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

0



0







India wants to change Kashmir’s demography:IOK HCBA was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175537-India-wants-to-change-Kashmirs-demographyIOK-HCBA/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "India wants to change Kashmir’s demography:IOK HCBA" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175537-India-wants-to-change-Kashmirs-demographyIOK-HCBA.