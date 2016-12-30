KARACHI: CNG price have been increased by up to Rs 3.5 per kg across Sindh, the first hike following the government’s decision to deregulate the CNG market. CNG prices in Karachi as well as the rest of Sindh have now climbed to Rs 70/71 per kg following a hike of Rs 2.5/3.5 per kg motorists said. They criticised the government decision to deregulate the prices leading the users at the mercy of the CNG companies. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Petroleum had issued a notification, stating that CNG prices were free from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) regulation. The deregulation allowed CNG station owners to set their own prices.

