ISLAMABAD: A reference was filed on Thursday before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) praying for conducting an inquiry against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC), allegedly for his failure to preserve the dignity of the court.

Former president of Islamabad District Bar Association, Syed Javed Akbar Shah, who is also an advocate of the Supreme Court, filed the reference through advocate Riaz H Rahi under Article 209 (5) of the Constitution read with Rule 5 of the Supreme Judicial Council procedure of Inquiry Rules 2005.

The complainant submitted that the judge misbehaved when on November 10, 2016, Islamabad High Court Bar Association convened its general body meeting which was requisitioned to see the legal impact and repercussions of the judgment of the Supreme Court of August 26, 2016, whereby a number of appointments at Islamabad High Court were declared illegal.

0



0







Reference against IHC judge filed with SJC was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175534-Reference-against-IHC-judge-filed-with-SJC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Reference against IHC judge filed with SJC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175534-Reference-against-IHC-judge-filed-with-SJC.