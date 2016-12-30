LAHORE: PTI leader Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that corruption is dangerous for the country, not the protest against it.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistan faced one imminent threat after terrorism which was corruption. The country will benefit from the struggle of PTI made for establishment of free and fair accountability system in country, he said.

The opposition won't need to protest inside and outside the parliament against the corruption if corruption vanished from the country, he added. Parliament will only strengthen if important decisions will be taken inside the parliament, said Sarwar.

He said PTI was playing the role of real and responsible opposition. Raising voice for the rights and against the atrocities is the right of the PTI that can't be curbed in any case, he added.

