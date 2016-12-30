ISLAMABAD: A fresh petition was submitted at the Supreme Court regarding the Panama Papers which pleaded the court to dismiss all the petitions against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petition filed by Barrister Zafarullah of Watan Party stated that the prime minister’s name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers and the court was being used for political gain by his opponents.

Barrister Zafarullah pleaded in his petition that the apex court should dismiss petitions filed by the PTI, JI and AML, claiming those were only a means for gaining cheap publicity. The Panama Papers issue had already been raised in the Parliament, he added.

The petitioner stated that the Parliament was the appropriate forum for the Panama Papers issue, adding that the FBR had already issued notices to all those found holding offshore accounts and it should be allowed to investigate the matter independently. The petition pleaded the court that in case of any need, a parliamentary committee might e constituted to deal with the Panama Papers issue.

