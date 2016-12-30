China’s ‘technical hold’ on Masood Azhar expires on 31st

NEW DELHI: By this weekend, China will have to make up its mind on the fate of Maulana Masood Azhar when its "technical hold" on a ban on the Jaish-e-Mohammed expires in the UN Security Council. In anticipation, India too has readied its own subsequent actions.

China put a technical "hold" on sanctions against Azhar on March 31 this year, blocking India's move to put a ban on the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JM) leader and suspected Pathankot terror attack mastermind under the 1267 Sanctions Committee. China was the only member in the 15-nation UN body to put a hold. Azhar's name on the list would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.

China has only two options. It could let the "hold" lapse, in other words, do nothing. The ban would then automatically apply to Masood Azhar as the sanctions under UNSC resolution 1267 would kick in. That would be a victory of sorts in the battle against terrorism. Bilaterally, it could signal a new chapter in India-China ties which have been fraught of late. Of course, China's official reason for the technical hold "will allow more time for the committee to deliberate on the matter and for relevant parties to have further consultations" while asking India and Pakistan to hold talks on the matter. India has refused.

On the other hand, China could convert the "hold" into a "block". That is a more formal status to stop Masood Azhar from coming under sanctions. It would indicate China's intention to support Pakistan at all costs. It would be a tough step for India-China ties.

After a meeting of NSA Ajit Doval and China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi on November 5, China indicated clearly that there would be no change in its approach to Masood Azhar. An MEA statement after the meeting said both sides agreed that the "forthcoming high-level engagement in counterterrorism field is yet another manifestation of growing convergence of views of the two countries on this pressing challenge facing the international community".

India, said sources, has lined up other actions post China's decision. If China blocks sanctions, as many believe it will, India will put several other militants up for sanctions. These would include Masood Azhar's brother, Abdul Rauf Asghar, as well as some other leaders from the LT and the JM. India has recently bolstered its case against Azhar, when the NIA revealed its investigations on the Pathankot terror attack, where Azhar was declared the prime accused.

As recently as a few weeks ago, Chinese officials were quoted as saying, "China is opposed to all forms of terrorism. There should be no double standards on counterterrorism. Nor should one pursue own political gains in the name of counterterrorism."

But China will be doing just that, particularly if India adds more names for consideration to the committee. India, said high-level sources, would then mount a PR campaign connecting China with supporting global terrorism.

