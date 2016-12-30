China’s leading think tank supports suggestion;

Ahsan Iqbal says it’s not advisable, Pakistan peaceful

despite isolated foreign-sponsored incidents

LAHORE: The multi-billion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers a genuine business opportunity for Chinese security companies to expand overseas, but only for a small circle of elite operators, said an executive at a leading Chinese security firm.

A leading foreign media house in a report said there has been a clamour among Chinese scholars for an increased involvement of Chinese security firms in overseas projects by the Chinese companies.

A leading Chinese think tank on Dec 20 urged in a report that Chinese companies working on projects in Pakistan should take the initiative and solve security issues on their own. The report was jointly released by the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University of China and Caijing Magazine. The media report quoted Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal as saying that Pakistan was committed to providing full security to Chinese personnel working on CPEC projects. In addition to the protection from the Pakistani military and federal government, Pakistan has established a 15,000-strong security force to guard CPEC projects.

"Isolated incidents are sponsored from outside Pakistan to break the momentum of the CPEC. By and large, Pakistan is very peaceful and Chinese companies are happy with the security arrangements," Ahsan said.

However, the minister noted “it is not advisable that Chinese security firms enter Pakistan because their appearance may become controversial in the event of any unpleasant incidents they are involved in.”

"There can be tension between Chinese security companies and the local population. It is preferable that Pakistani security personnel and agencies deal with local security problems, as it will not create conflicts between China and the local population," he added.

Zhe Meijie, founder of VSS Security Group, one of China's leading private security companies (PSCs), said that "the market [for security services involving CPEC] exists, but it is smaller than most people think, and more importantly, not as easy as people think."

Zhe said there was media hype over overseas security services and misleading in a way. "There has been a barrage of words, but you cannot come up with a percentage figure [for a security budget] and multiply it against the total price of each project and say this is how big the security market for the corridor is," Zhe said.

Zhe said one misunderstanding was that the demand in Pakistan would still be for labour-intensive security services like in China. "This is wrong. Pakistani law forbids it, common sense does not allow it, and economic interests will not tolerate it," Zhe said.

