SINGAPORE: A pair of 600-tonne Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs) newly commissioned by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) have begun their voyage home, the service confirmed with IHS Jane's on Thursday.

The vessels, PMSS Hingol and PMSS Basol with pennant numbers 1070 and 1071 respectively, were commissioned on December 11 , 2016, in Guangzhou, China. The platforms were built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Pakistan's Ministry of Defence signed a contract with China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), the trading arm of CSSC, in June 2015 for four 600-tonne, and two 1,500-tonne MPVs under a technology transfer arrangement.

Pakistan's Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW) is constructing one vessel of each type in country with assistance from CSSC, with the remaining hulls made in China.

