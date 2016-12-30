Saaf pani challenged

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging formation of four companies made by the Punjab government including Saaf Pani Company, Lahore waste Management Company, Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company and Lahore Transport Company.

Lawyer Sheraz Zaka filed the petition submitting that these four companies are being run by the provincial government on taxpayers’ money whereas such concept is in negation of local government system.

There is no law regarding non-trading companies, he said. The petitioner pointed out that these companies basically were formed to clip the powers of the local government.

Therefore, he contended, the functioning of these companies is unlawful and violation of Article 9, 140 of the Constitution. The lawyer-petitioner further said that Public Sector Companies Rules 2013 were made by the federal government to control these companies but the cabinet was not consulted for making these rules.

He submitted that legislative provisions were necessary to regulate the non-trading corporations solely function within the province as laws regarding non-trading companies is a provincial subject. He said Companies Ordinance 1984 is a federal law which can regulate companies formed by the federal government and not those non-trading companies formed by the provincial government.

The petitioner prayed the court to set aside these public sector companies being run by the provincial government.

