SEOUL: South Korea’s ambassador to France was grilled by investigators on Thursday over allegations that the government blacklisted thousands of cultural figures deemed critical of impeached President Park Geun-Hye.

Ambassador Mo Chul-Min, who served as senior presidential secretary for education and culture from 2013 to 2014, returned home on Wednesday following a summons from a special prosecutor probing a corruption scandal that led to Park’s impeachment.

The summons came as former culture minister Yoo Jin-Ryong told a radio talk show this week that the presidential Blue House maintained a blacklist of prominent poets, novelists, painters and film makers.

The alleged list, which contained more than 9,400 names including this year’s Man Booker International Prize winner Han Kang, was allegedly used to clamp down on left-leaning artists, prevent them from securing government subsidies and bar their creations from public display.

Yoo said he first saw the list in June 2014. The Blue House has denied the existence of such a list.

