SYDNEY: A major cocaine ring has been dismantled in joint operations with Tahiti, Australian police said on Thursday, with a record 1.1 tonnes of cocaine worth hundreds of millions of dollars seized.

Police listed 600 kilogrammes of cocaine intercepted by the French navy off Tahiti, 500 kilogrammes seized on Christmas Day in Sydney and 32 kilogrammes of heroin in Fiji -- all destined for the Australian market.

“The size of that seizure collectively -- 1.1 tonnes -- makes it the largest cocaine seizure in Australian law enforcement history,” said Australian Federal Police acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Sheehan.

The street value of the cocaine, shipped from South America to the South Pacific, was estimated at Aus$360 million.

“The criminal syndicate that we have dismantled over the past few days was a robust, resilient and determined syndicate,” he said.

“It’s a significant hit... the entire group has been taken out,” added NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jenkins.

