PALM BEACH, United States: US president-elect Donald Trump lamented complications from “the age of computer” on Wednesday, as he responded to questions about Russia’s alleged hacking of the US election.

Asked about possible sanctions against Moscow, Trump said “I think we ought to get on with our lives,” before waxing lyrical about the impact of computing technology.

“I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly,” he told reporters at his Florida holiday home, Mar-a-Lago.

“The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on.

“We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind the security we need.”

He refused to be drawn on proposals to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin personally for trying to influence the election.

Trump has shocked the US establishment by challenging intelligence assessments that Putin sought to not only influence the November 8 election, but tilt it against Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton.

