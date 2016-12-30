MANCHESTER: Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka will forget about friendship to focus on outwitting his mentor Jose Mourinho when his team face a resurgent Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday (tomorrow).

Karanka was Mourinho’s assistant at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 and credited the Portuguese with helping him take his first steps in management, but insisted that 14th-placed Middlesbrough would do all they could to disrupt United’s nine-game unbeaten run.

“This is one of the fixtures I was looking forward to most. I have a lot to thank Jose Mourinho for,” Karanka told a news conference on Thursday. “It will be a special moment for me and for the team, but it is football, and three important points to play for. In those 90 minutes you can’t be friends.”

0



0







Karanka looks to put one over old pal Mourinho was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175490-Karanka-looks-to-put-one-over-old-pal-Mourinho/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Karanka looks to put one over old pal Mourinho" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175490-Karanka-looks-to-put-one-over-old-pal-Mourinho.