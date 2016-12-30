LIVERPOOL: Manager Juergen Klopp has urged Liverpool to concentrate on isolating returning Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero when the teams meet at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aguero is back after a four-match ban for violent conduct for third-placed City, who travel to second-placed Liverpool in search of their first Premier League win at Anfield since May 2003.

“What can I say? He’s back,” Klopp told a news conference on Thursday. “Good striker. I have never made a secret of it. That makes life not easier for us — but we knew it before.

“He can only score goals if somebody gives him the ball. We have to avoid easy passes. We can defend really good. So we need to be concentrated. That’s the biggest challenge in this game.”

Klopp’s men are undefeated at home this season and the German is hoping that playing at their historic stadium will hand them the upper hand.

“This is a very big game for both,” he added. “Six clubs fight for four or one positions. Each game is kind of a final.

“City have the highest quality in the team and highest quality on the bench.

“The advantage is that it’s at Anfield. We must try to use this. It will be really difficult for both teams. I’m really looking forward to it. We love playing against the best.”

0



0







Klopp looks to cut off supply to returning Aguero was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175489-Klopp-looks-to-cut-off-supply-to-returning-Aguero/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Klopp looks to cut off supply to returning Aguero" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175489-Klopp-looks-to-cut-off-supply-to-returning-Aguero.