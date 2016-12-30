KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan on Thursday promised to probe allegations of misconduct against national women’s coach Basit Ali.

Basit, a former Test cricketer, reportedly slapped former cricketer Mahmood Hamid for criticising him in media.

“Even if someone has provoked another using bad language, the latter still has no right to be violent,” Shaharyar said. “PCB will not tolerate violence,” he said.

However, he added that PCB would conduct an inquiry, asking both to explain their positions. “In around three to four days, we will decide what action to take,” Shaharyar said.

Mahmood has asked PCB to remove Basit from his post for his violent behaviour.

The incident occurred during a one-day match at the National Stadium.

Earlier this week, Mahmood had criticised the performances of the Pakistan international women team and the under-19 team. Basit is also the selector of the under-19 team.

Basit, in an interview on Wednesday, had threatened his critics with strong words. “I am giving you all the final ultimatum,” he had warned his opponents during a media talk on the sidelines of women team’s training camp in Karachi.

Pakistan team’s 4-1 loss to New Zealand in the recent five-match ODI series drew criticism from several former players.

Basit, however, insists the team showed improvement and that the results were better than before.

“A few people with hardly one or two games to their credit come on screen to sell their agenda and settle scores,” he said.

