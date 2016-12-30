SA need five wickets to win first Test

PORT ELIZABETH: South Africa need five wickets on Friday to secure victory in the first Test after Sri Lanka provided dogged resistance and were 240 for five at stumps on the fourth day at St George’s Park on Thursday.

Kusal Mendis and captain Angelo Mathews both scored half centuries as Sri Lanka, having been set a mammoth target of 488 to win, kept alive hopes of saving the Test.

They need 248 to win but survival, rather than chasing the runs, had been Sri Lanka’s primary objective and despite a barrage of fast bowling they stymied home hopes of wrapping up the result in four days.

The opening pair of Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva set the tone but a moment’s hesitation, as they attempted a quick run, brought their 87-run partnership to an end.

Karunaratne was caught short of the crease and run out for 43 to give South Africa their first breakthrough in their efforts to bowl out the visitors and take a lead in the three-match series.

Kusal Perera followed two overs later when he was caught behind for six runs by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, edging a cut shot off the spin of Keshav Maharaj.

The third wicket fell straight after tea when Silva was trapped lbw by Kagiso Rabada for 48 but Mendis displayed his emerging talent with a series of fluid strokes before an injudicious shot off Rabada saw him caught behind for 58.

Dinesh Chandimal was the next to go, caught by Rabada off Maharaj for eight inside the last hour of play, leaving Mathews (58 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (9 not out) to see out the day.

South Africa declared 50 minutes into the fourth day on 406-6 with a massive lead. They were already 432 runs ahead when they resumed on 351-5 but, with captain Faf du Plessis and De Kock approaching half-centuries, they carried on batting and accumulated runs easily, even against the new ball.

The pair shared in a match-high 129-run partnership before the declaration came after De Kock was trapped leg before wicket by Rangana Herath for 69. Du Plessis remained 67 not out.

South Africa, who won the toss and opted to bat, amassed 286 runs in their first innings and Sri Lanka scored 205 in reply.

Score Board

South Africa won the toss

South Africa 1st innings 286 all-out (JP Duminy 63, R Lakmal 5-63)

Sri Lanka 1st innings 205 all-out (DM de Silva 43, V Philander 5-45)

South Africa 2nd innings

SC Cook c †Chandimal b Chameera 117

D Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52

HM Amla lbw b Pradeep 48

JP Duminy c Mathews b de Silva 25

F du Plessis* not out 67

T Bavuma c Mendis b de Silva 8

Q de Kock† lbw b Herath 69

Extras: (b 5, lb 2, w 3, nb 10) 20

Total: (6 wickets dec; 90.5 overs) 406

Did not bat: VD Philander, KJ Abbott, KA Maharaj, K Rabada

Fall: 1-116, 2-221, 3-245, 4-267, 5-277, 6-406

Bowling: RAS Lakmal 18-2-64-1; N Pradeep 14-0-65-1 (4nb, 1w); AD Mathews 4-0-10-0; PVD Chameera 15-0-85-1 (2nb, 2w); HMRKB Herath 24.5-1-84; DM de Silva 15-0-91-2

Sri Lanka 2nd innings

FDM Karunaratne run out (Duminy/†de Kock)43

JK Silva lbw b Rabada 48

MDKJ Perera c †de Kock b Maharaj 6

BKG Mendis c †de Kock b Rabada 58 AD Mathews* not out 58

LD Chandimal† c Rabada b Maharaj 8

DM de Silva not out 9

Extras: (b 4, lb 3, w 2, nb 1) 10

Total: (5 wickets; 83 overs) 240

To bat: HMRKB Herath, PVD Chameera, RAS Lakmal, N Pradeep

Fall: 1-87, 2-93, 3-118, 4-193, 5-225

Bowling: VD Philander 17-5-38-0; KJ Abbott 15-3-31-0 (1w); K Rabada 19-3-72-2 (1nb, 1w); KA Maharaj 29-7-84-2; JP Duminy 3-0-8-0

Match details: Player of the match: tba

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and BNJ Oxenford (Australia) TV umpire: RJ Tucker (Australia) Match referee: DC Boon (Australia)

0



0







SA need five wickets to win first Test was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175479-SA-need-five-wickets-to-win-first-Test/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SA need five wickets to win first Test" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175479-SA-need-five-wickets-to-win-first-Test.