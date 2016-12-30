PCB chief inaugurates High Performance Centre at NSK

KARACHI: PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan here on Thursday inaugurated Karachi Region High Performance Centre at National Stadium.

The centre has been named after former Test cricketer Hanif Mohammad.

“Fondly called Little Master, Hanif Mohammad’s name annexed to this academy will motivate young cricketers of Karachi,” Shaharyar said on the occasion. “We have his son Shoaib Mohammad here and he will cut the ribbon to inaugurate the academy,” he added.

Hanif died in August this year.

Shaharyar said that the centre was the best out of the three PCB had established in Pakistan. The first two have been established in Lahore and Multan.

He further said that PCB is planning to establish a few more such centres. “We are planning to establish one such academy in Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

“We will then start establishing mini academies. Such mini academies have already been established in Quetta and Abbottabad. But we will establish more. Moreover, Mudassar Nazar has coined the idea of initiating Mobile Academies. Our mobile teams will go to different areas of the country and give coaching to young players and identify talent,” he said.

“We will start the mobile academy from Nankana Sahab so that no community can feel that they have been left out. There are around five to six Sikh players who are performing in age group events,” he said.

He further said that the High Performance Centres, which could be graded as four-star hotels could also host teams and provide them fool-proof security.

“Nepal men’s and UAE’s and Thailand’s women teams are ready to tour Pakistan. We can hopefully host them at these centres. We can easily provide them security here,” he said.

Shaharyar said that international cricket would come back gradually. “We will start hosting minnows and then invite age group teams,” he claimed.

He added that 2017 would be the Cricket Security Year. “We will try to lift our image and put our best to provide security to visiting teams. This will not only help us bring international cricket but also foreign investment since it will portray a positive image of Pakistan,” the PCB chief said.

Meanwhile, he said he was not satisfied with the selection of Pakistan cricket team which participated in Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup recently in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals as they lost to Afghanistan.

The selection of the team was criticised before the team arrived in Sri Lanka. No Karachi-based player was selected although they had won the age-group national event.

“We are falling behind in our junior and women’s cricket and it is now among our top priorities to lift these categories. I am not satisfied with the junior team selection and we will certainly make changes,” he said.

Executive Committee chairman Najam Sethi and CEO Subhan Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

