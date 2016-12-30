SNGPL finish league round on top

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by five wickets to finish as leaders of the league round of the National One-day Cup for Departments here at National Stadium on Thursday.

Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed (85*) played another fine innings to enable SNGPL to achieve the 239-run target in the 47th over after losing five wickets.

Iftikhar struck six fours in his 107-ball undefeated knock. Khurram Shehzad blasted 37-ball 44, striking six fours. Asif Ali belted 36-ball 34 with six boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan grabbed 3-40.

Shoaib Malik (94) and Adil Amin (85) had scored 163 runs for the fourth wicket to propel SSGC to 238 all out in 49.1 overs.

Malik, a former Pakistan captain, smacked seven fours and three sixes in his superb knock. Adil, who has been very impressive in the event so far, struck eight fours and one six.

Mohammad Hafeez, Sadaqat Ali, Asad Ali and Mohammad Imran captured two wickets each.

This was the fifth win for SNGPL who ended their league round at the summit with ten points and a higher net run-rate than two other teams which also have 10 points.

Here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ground, Ahmed Shehzad led from the front by blasting 112 as Habib Bank Limited (HBL) overcame Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by three wickets.

The Test opener smashed seven fours and three sixes in his a-run-a-ball knock as HBL raced to the 258-run target with five balls to spare.

Shehzad, who hit his second hundred of the event, added 75 for the fourth wicket with the last match centurion Aftab Khan, who fell for 39-ball 41, hammering three fours and two sixes.

Off-spinner Tahir Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3-50.

Shoaib Khan (60) and Faisal Iqbal (59*) had guided PIA to 257-5 in their 50 overs. Shoaib hammered six fours from 85 balls, while Faisal smacked five fours and one six in his 47-ball knock.

Skipper Anwar Ali struck 45-ball 52 with seven fours and Majid Khan hammered 90-ball 46 with three fours.

Young medium fast bowler Fahim Ashraf got 2-54.

At Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, Test stumper Kamran Akmal hit his second century of the event when he blasted 107 to enable WAPDA to register their fifth win as they overpowered Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by 36 runs. Kamran smashed 12 fours in his 113-ball knock to guide WAPDA to 260-7 in 47 overs.

Kamran added 110 for the third wicket with skipper Salman Butt, who hit 109-ball 84, hammering six fours and one six.

Aamir Sajjad struck unbeaten 22-ball 32 with one four and two sixes.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas got 4-43.

KRL managed only 224-7. Nauman Ali (58*) made a brave effort by scoring quick runs as he consumed only 28 balls for his fifty. He struck four fours and five sixes in his fiery knock. He added five for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Yasin, who made 54-ball 38 with four fours. Shoaib Ahmed hit 38 off 54 balls. Spinner Mansoor Amjad (3-31) and left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood (2-57) bowled well. Here at UBL Sports Complex National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) ended their journey with three wins when they beat United Bank Limited (UBL) by six wickets. Wajihuddin (76*), Umar Siddiq (62) and Saeed Bin Nasir (51) blasted fine fifties to guide UBL to 250-9 in their 50 overs.

Wajih, who batted down the order, hammered ten fours and one six in his 62-ball unbeaten feat. Umar smacked nine fours and two sixes from 91 balls, while Nasir clobbered two fours and one six from 73 balls.

Medium pacer Mohammad Irfan captured 3-35. Spinner Kamran Ghulam grabbed 2-22.

NBP achieved the target in 47 overs after losing four wickets. Hamza Paracha (59), skipper Nasir Jamshed (52), Ramiz Raja (43) and Bilal Asif (42*) played well. Part-time off-spinner Sohaib Maqsood (2-46) and leg-spinner Karamat Ali (2-54) were the successful bowlers.

The semi-finals will be held on December 31.

In the first semi-final, SNGPL will face HBL here at National Stadium.

WAPDA face SSGC in the other semi-final here at NBP Sports Complex.

Points Table

Teams P W L Points

SNGPL 7 5 2 10

WAPDA 7 5 2 10

HBL 7 5 2 10

SSGC 7 4 3 8

NBP 7 3 4 6

UBL 7 2 5 4

KRL 7 2 5 4

PIA 7 2 5 4

