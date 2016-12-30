KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan on Thursday said that the year 2017 would be the year of cricket security in Pakistan.

“Let’s it be the year of cricket security in Pakistan. Effort would be made to bring foreign nations to Pakistan and everyone will have to contribute in the efforts,” Shaharyar told media here at the National Stadium.

Since the terrorists attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in March 2009, Pakistan has been a red zone for all cricket-playing nations. The PCB last year made a brave effort and brought in Zimbabwe for a brief series which was conducted at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, amid thick security.

The PCB chairman said it was not an easy task to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

“First we will try to bring in Under-19, women and A teams which will help revive top-level international cricket in the country,” the PCB chief said. “Nepal wants to come to Pakistan. We will field our A team against them. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also want to visit. Thailand’s women team is also interested,” said Shaharyar, a former bureaucrat.

Responding to a question, Shaharyar said that the government did not give the PCB the money. “We are like an open book and don’t hide anything,’ he added. The PCB Governing Board chairman Najam Sethi said that best effort would be made to hold the final of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore.

He said that on February 25 the fate of the final would be decided. It would be a tough task for the organisers of the professional league to convince top players from around the world to play the final in Lahore.

Kevin Pietersen has already declined the request for playing the final in Lahore, a Quetta Gladiators source told ‘The News’ the other day.

Sethi rubbished the rumours about PSL, saying it was the property of the PCB and Pakistan. A detailed discussion is expected to be held on the PSL at the PCB Governing Board meeting on Friday (today). The segregation of the PSL from the PCB has invited criticism from various quarters.

The PCB house is expected to reach a conclusion on the issue in today’s meeting. Sethi said that they had already clarified that the PSL-I generated 2.5 million dollars profit.

