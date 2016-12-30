KARACHI: PCB Cricket Committee Chief Najam Sethi has said that false reports circulating in the media were damaging the nascent Pakistan Super League.

Taking to reporters here at National Stadium at the opening ceremony of Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Sethi said that his team was doing its best to bring the PSL final to Lahore and the report that it would not be organised in Lahore was wrong.

“There is a wrong perception that PSL team is not doing its best to keep the promise of holding PSL final in Pakistan. We have talked to Home Secretary, Interior Ministry and Chief Minister for holding the PSL final in Lahore. Media should contact PCB and PSL officials before publishing any news,” Sethi, also a renowned journalist, said.

He said that PSL represented Pakistan and the perception that some individuals were earning from it was wrong. “PSL rights have been sold for ten years and Shaharyar and I will not be a part of the board after elections next year in August. So there is no individual interest. PSL is a good initiative and everyone should come forward to support. Criticising is good but it should be based on truth,” he said.

He added that all proceeds would go to PCB, not to individuals. He said that someone had challenged the decision to establish PSL as a separate entity. “There is nothing unconstitutional about establishing PSL as a subsidiary of PCB. We are doing a good job and I believe everyone should support it.”

