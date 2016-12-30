LAHORE

The central Shoora of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has described the economic conditions of the country as extremely grim in view of 73 billion dollars foreign debt, decreasing exports and lavish government spending.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, a resolution adopted by the JI central consultative body said that the government circles were claiming to have achieved economic stability only due to 23 billion dollars foreign reserves, the facts belied the claim as the country‘s total debt ran to the tune of 22.5 trillion rupees, as was 66 per cent of the GDP. Besides, it alleged that the PML-N government had mortgaged prestigious national assets motorway and Karachi Airport against the loans.

The Shoora called for switching over to interest-free economy, retrieving the country’s assets and improving tax recovery.

It demanded fifty per cent cut in the budgets of the Presidency, Prime Minister House, Governor House and Chief Minister Houses, reducing Prime Minister’s visits abroad with joy ride for scores of friends and relatives at public expense. It said the present Pakistan Muslim League-N government had paid 3.7 trillion as loans installment and interest since 2013 which was more than total tax collection by the Federal Board of Revenue.

It said that each Pakistani at present was under debt of Rs 115,000 only due to irrational official spending and wrong priorities of the government.

It said that misuse of government vehicles was a routine and cost the public exchequer billions and must be stopped.

It demanded proper census in FATA to get correct figures and due representation in the provincial assembly in 2018 elections.

The Shoora demanded a special package of minimum rupees one trillion for the rehabilitation of the houses and infrastructure of the FATA area, declaring education emergency in the area with many new university campuses, a separate women university, engineering university, technical university, Medical colleges and a net work of educational institutions.

