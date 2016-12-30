Doctors can get online form for loan

LAHORE

The meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) held on Thursday in the committee room of PHF.

According to a handout issued here, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique chaired the meeting in which important decisions were made.

MD PHF Dr Sohail Saqlain briefed the meeting on different issues. He said online system for receiving loan applications from the doctors has been evolved with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board.

He said doctors desirous to get loan have no need to visit PHF office for this purpose and they can easily download the form from the website of PHF and submit it after completion the formalities.

He disclosed that there is an online tracking system through which the applicant can pursue and update himself about his case till the release of interest free loan.

The Board of Directors granted approval to issue interest free loans up to Rs 10 million for setting up hospital to the private sector’s doctors. However, this loan would be issued on mortgage condition whereas loan of Rs 2 to 7 lakh will be granted on social collateral basis.

The meeting entrusted the issue of regularisation of daily wages of PHF who are working for the many years to the financial and technical committee to prepare recommendations in this regard. These recommendations would be put up in the next meeting of BoDs of Punjab Health Foundation.

UET: University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid has handed over the charge of Vice Chancellor Mian Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology (MNS-UET) Multan to Prof Dr Muhammad Zuber at UET Lahore.

The other day Prof Dr Muhammad Zuber was appointed as Vice Chancellor of MNS-UET Multan on a provisional basis as per order of the Lahore High Court.

research: Newly appointed Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen visited the Faculty of Life Sciences, Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) and Centre of Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) on his first working day as VC at the university on Thursday.

Faculty of Life Sciences Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, CEMB Director Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain and CAMB Director Dr Nadeem Sheikh and the research staff received Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar.

The VC inspected various laboratories and took keen interest in the research activities. He advised the dean and directors to ensure the commercialisation of applied research to benefit the agriculture and health sectors of the country. The VC appreciated the research and development of BT cotton variety and hepatitis vaccine interferon by the centres.

PU teachers: A delegation of Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) headed by President Prof Dr Sajid Rashid and General Secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain called on the varsity’s new Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir at his office on Thursday.

According to a press release, the delegation congratulated Dr Zafar on his appointment as PU VC. The ASA leaders brought various issues pertaining to selection board and promotions to the notice of the VC.

The VC assured the ASA delegation that he had joined Punjab University with an agenda of development and wanted PU among top 500 universities of the world. He said he would resolve all the issues of teachers, including promotions, on priority.

0



0







Doctors can get online form for loan was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175461-Doctors-can-get-online-form-for-loan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Doctors can get online form for loan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175461-Doctors-can-get-online-form-for-loan.