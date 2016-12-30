LAHORE

Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the city Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while foggy conditions were likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Met officials added that no rainfall was recorded in any part of the country.

They said Thursday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Sakrdu where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 18°C and humidity was 75 percent.

