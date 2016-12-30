LAHORE

Cabinet committee constituted by the chief minister on health reforms met on Thursday in Civil Secretariat.

According to a handout issued, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique chaired the first meeting of the committee which was attended by the Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Punjab Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Dr Omer Saif, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Faisal Masood, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Special Secretary Health Dr Sajid Chauhan and the officers from Finance, P&D Department and other officers concerned. The meeting deliberated to evolve a comprehensive Health Management Information System in public sector hospitals for enhancing the performance of the hospitals, provision of medicines, data collection of patients and to monitor the disease pattern for future planning with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board.

0



0







Cabinet committee meets on health reforms was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175459-Cabinet-committee-meets-on-health-reforms/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cabinet committee meets on health reforms" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175459-Cabinet-committee-meets-on-health-reforms.