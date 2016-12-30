LWMC removes over 2m ton waste in City

LAHORE

Over 2 million tons of waste was removed from the city while some 38,095 waste related complaints were resolved on priority during the year 2016.

This was claimed by Managing Director, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Bilal Mustafa Syed in a meet the press on Thursday.

Briefing the media, he said LWMC made good progress during last year particularly seven months since his joining on certain landmark initiatives to meet the dream of modernising Solid Waste System in the city.

During the year 2016, LWMC removed a total of some 20 lakh, 98 thousand and 625 tons of waste from across the city. Some 38,095 waste related complaints were received on helpline 1139 which were resolved on priority, he claimed, adding LWMC launched hundreds of massive cleanliness & awareness campaigns across the city, especially in educational institutions, markets, parks and public places to sensitise and mobilise community and other stakeholders which are joined by students and youth.

He said major achievements of LWMC and status of many of major projects and interventions is encouraging as most importantly we have finally closed Mehmud Booti dumpsite for dumping of waste in order to commence its rehabilitation to convert it into a green park. Closing up Mehmud Booti and its rehabilitation would be a major step towards a cleaner and safer environment. Likewise, for utilising organic component of municipal waste at compost plant for its conversion into environmentally feasible soil enricher, LWMC has taking over the plant previously run by a private firm and has initiated to register its product named Beliya with an aim to make it fully functional around April 2017.

Landmark projects initiated during this year also included commencement of construction of Storm Water Drainage Chanel at Lakhodair landfill site, acquisition of land for Construction of Waste Transfer Stations and Waste Enclosures in strategic areas in the city, Land acquired around 110 acres at Sunder for Construction of Material Recovery Facility, acquiring of contract of Janitorial and Housekeeping Services for Multan Metro Bus System, authority to practice Enforcement of Solid Waste Bylaws (Imposition of fine and lodging of FIRS against violators) by establishing a team of enforcement inspectors, he maintained.

LWMC is aggressively working on building the capacities of its staff to achieve maximum output in the best interest of the organisation and mainly focuses to improve individual existing skills and professional competency. Health Insurance of regular and work charge employees is being reviewed and is under process. Awareness with regards to PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) has improved.

In order to introduce and promote the culture of 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle), segregation at source, Pilot Project in two selected areas of Shadman II & Upper Mall has been launched which will be expanded to other areas as well so that usable component of waste could be brought into use.

This year, LWMC started exercising its powers to take notice and impose fine to citizens who violated Solid Waste Management Bylaws particularly against those who did not maintain cleanliness at public places. Taking action, since June 2016, as many as 2,230 citizens have been challenged in this regard resulting in the collection of 2,23,0000 rupees.

“We hope new year will help bring more success and improvement for our efforts to modernise solid waste management system in the region. And with help of our stakeholders and community we will ensure transformation of our city into world’s cleanliness and healthier city,” he concluded.

Sanitation: To address the concerns of local residents of China Scheme, an operational-cum-awareness activity regarding cleanliness was held in the area on Thursday.

Modern machinery and squad of the sanitary workers were deployed for the clean-up operation. An awareness camp was setup after the cleaning activity. Awareness literature and pamphlets were distributed among the locals.

