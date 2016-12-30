LAHORE

Parliamentarians, health officials and citizens vowed to play their role in improving health and nutrition rights delivery to mother and child during a provincial advocacy forum held at a local hotel on Thursday.

The forum was organised by Empowerment, Voice and Accountability for Better Health and Nutrition (EVA-BHN), which was attended by MPAs Amir Inayat Khan Shahani, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Nabeela Khan, Qaiser Abbas Magsi, Hammad Nawaz Tipu, Deputy Mayor Lahore Ijaz Hafeez Rana, Dr Shabana Haider, member Health and Nutrition Planning and Development Board, Professor Ayesha Malik from King Edward Medical University, Executive District Officers Health and LG representatives from Districts Layyah, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal and Lahore, representatives from World Health Organization, Unicef, PSPU, Transgender Community and other distinguished personalities.

The forum was aimed at providing discourse forum to members of Punjab Assembly, local government representatives, health officials, experts from the health sector and citizens from other walks of life to discuss health issues and nutritional problems faced by the marginalised families and communities in general.

The forum stressed the importance of awareness on breastfeeding to reduce the malnutrition and health risks for the newborns.

Dr Fayyaz Ahmad, team leader EVA-BHN, shared a detailed presentation of EVA’s framework. He said citizens in District Lahore, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Sahiwal are raising their voices for their health rights. He added that EVA has created alliances with media, religious leaders and LG representatives to empower citizens in voicing their health issues.

Dr Shabana Haider said the government of Punjab has declared a health emergency in the province. The budget for health has been increased by 43 percent by the Punjab government. She reiterated the importance of breastfeeding awareness to increase the breastfeeding percentage in Punjab.

The parliamentarians present in the forum vowed to deliver better basic health solutions for mother and child leaving behind political differences. “Bringing the issues of mother and child health to forefront is a joint responsibility of all the people,” they added.

