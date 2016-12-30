Adulterated food, pollution major issues of Lahore

LAHORE

Unavailability of safe drinking water, adulterated and contaminated food, rising pollution levels, rapid and unplanned urbanisation remained the main problems faced by the citizens during 2016.

During the year 2016, the city continue to have several crises such as recent incident of smog, which had engulfed the city for several days posing serious health issues for the citizens besides raising serious questions over the implementation of environmental rules and regulations, role of EPD as well as CDGL and its related wings.

Unplanned commercialisation remained a very big issue of the city as majority of the city’s residential localities especially inside the Walled City have been converted into commercial zones. Besides damaging the city’s old architecture, this has also gave birth to traffic jams and increased pollution by triggering vehicular movement.

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) tried to stop illegal commercialisation during the year and started demolishing the buildings illegally constructed in various localities of the Walled City with the alleged connivance of authority’s building control department officials. WCLA also started conservation of over a dozen high architectural value buildings, which will add more colour to the heritage of Walled City of Lahore besides increasing tourism. These buildings are on top of authority’s high architectural value buildings list.

Extension of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to districts of Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sheikhupura can also be termed a big blow to the city. This will increase vehicular movement, commercialisation and other socio-economic problems. As per the amended master plan, over 135 villages and towns having an approximate population of over nine lakh had gone under LDA’s jurisdiction. This included 16 villages/towns in Lahore district, 17 villages in Muridke, Ferozewala and Sheikhupura, nine villages/towns in Nanakana Sahib district and remaining 91 villages/towns in Kasur district.

To provide quality entertainment to the citizens, the Punjab government has established the country’s first ever Butterfly House at newly upgraded botanical garden at Jallo Park, which had became center of attraction of thousands of visitors, including students and families, on daily basis. Main features of this park include the Butterfly House and Aquarium, Bonsai and Cactus Garden, a treetop walkway, a Rhizotron which is a walkway built below ground level that allows visitors to see roots of trees, tree houses and gazebos.

The ongoing rapid infrastructural transformation of the provincial capital has seriously affected its iconic landmarks tied to the city’s identity as many are replaced by new landmarks while some have just vanished from their places. The city landmarks and icons which play an important role in identification of a specific place are also associated with the memories of general public who had seen them and visited them.

During 2016, several landmarks fell victim to infrastructural development which included Kalma Chowk, Fawara Chowk, China Chowk, Mozang Chungi, Giant size Ghogu Ghorye at Urdu Bazaar, Jain Mandir, Borh Wala Chowk, Chaghi Monument and Missile Chowk near Railway Station.

Liberty Roundabout is under the process of remodeling while a new Clock Rower has been constructed at Mozang Chungi, a huge Pigeon house outside Town Hall and various huge iron frames for flower decoration have been erected on Jail Road, Canal Bank Road. Chauburji, which is one of the historical landmarks of the city, is also under the phase of remodeling due to the construction of Orange Lane Metro Train. The track of Metro bus, Azadi Chowk Flyover, Arfa Karim Tower, The Mall of Lahore, Expo Centre in Johar Town, Kalma Chowk overhead and underpass, newly-constructed Shadman underpass, newly-constructed underpass and flyover at Fawara Chowk are new addition to Lahore’s infrastructure.

Encroachments and illegal parking stands continued to cause trouble to the citizens as repeated drives of CDGL and its allied departments had failed to clear busy city roads. Thousands of temporary encroachments continued to block roads, sideways and footpaths at majority of the commercial centre and busy markets across the provincial capital.

The underground water level of the provincial capital has gone down to over 800 feet and no preventive measure have been taken by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) during the year 2016 to save this precious resource. Ironically, WASA didn’t run any aggressive awareness campaign to educate the masses about judicious conservation of ground water.

Adulteration in daily use edibles especially milk and other food items continued in the city despite the fact Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out hundreds of raids. Price hike is also one of the biggest issues being faced by the citizens. Ironically, most of the officers who were awarded the status of a first class magistrate did nothing except getting an extra name plate installed outside their offices as well as their homes highlighting their new status of a first class magistrate.

The ongoing construction of Orange Line Metro Train continued to pollute the city during the year. The project already has put many historical monuments at risk as many of them are present close enough to the proposed track and may be damaged in future.

In 2016, availability of safe drinking water in majority of the city areas remained among major incomplete tasks. Recently the chief minister removed the chief executive officer and two other senior officials of Punjab Saaf Pani Company for their failure in awarding contracts for installation of water filtration plants.

During the year 2016, disposal of hospital and solid waste in a scientific manner remained a big challenge to the authorities. Organised gangs are involved in sale, purchase and recycling of hospital and other hazardous waste in the city, which poses a serious threat to the citizens as well as the people associated with the recycling industry in the city.

In 2016, highly unhygienic, spurious and tainted milk continued to reach the city markets posing serious health hazards to the citizens especially children. PFA officials admitted that chemicals like urea, caustic soda, refined oil especially used and cheap cooking oil and commonly used detergents are mixed in milk to increase its shelve life as well as to remove the traces of adulteration and hazardous chemicals. Detergents are added to emulsify and dissolve the oil into water, giving the frothy solution the characteristic white colour of milk. Refined oil is used as a substitute to milk fat. Caustic soda is added to milk to neutralise the effect of increased acidity, thereby preventing it from turning sour during transportation. Urea/sugar is added for leveling the contents of solid-not-fat (SNF) as are present in the natural milk.

Leaving aside a few prestigious roads like The Mall, Jail Road, Airport Road, roads in cantonment and Defence areas, Ferozepur Road, Canal Bank Road and some others which are well maintained due to VVIP movement, others tell a story of neglect and apathy of CDGL administration.

Recently, LDA launched the much-awaited construction of Canal Bank Road widening project from Doctors Hospital to Thokar Niaz Baig. Construction of a flyover at PECO Road has also been started. Remodeling of underpasses on Canal Bank Road is also on the cards and authorities have also planned to construct two new underpasses on this busy road during the year 2017.

