Country close to achieving lost glory: CM

LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the work continuing speedily on power projects is unprecedented. He said that energy projects will start generating thousands of megawatt electricity next year and cheap electricity will be available with the completion of coal and gas-based power projects.

He said that load-shedding would be eliminated by the end of next year. He said surplus electricity would be available for agriculture, industry and other sectors in the country.

He was talking to elected representatives who met him here on Thursday. Shahbaz Sharif said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards achieving its lost destiny.

The chief minister said that the country remained in darkness due to inefficiency and wrong policies of the past rulers. He said the rulers of dictatorial era and after that took no practical steps for coping with energy crisis. He said that speed of work on electricity projects was unprecedented during the tenure of Muslim League-N. Every nook and corner of the country will be illuminated with the completion of power projects, he added. Those who called on the chief minister included MNA Ghulam Muhammad Lali, MPA Inam Ullah Niazi, Raja Muhammad Ali and Imtiaz Ahmed Lali.

WB: World Bank Advisor Regional Economic Corporation for South Asia Haroon Sharif met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said World Bank was best partner of Punjab government with regard to improvement of education, health and social sectors. Shahbaz Sharif said the present government had adopted a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption..

Playgrounds: Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting here on Thursday which reviewed progress on programmes of setting up e-libraries and construction of new playgrounds especially cricket grounds in the province.

He accorded approval to constitution of sports steering committee headed by Hanif Abbasi. He directed that Directorate of Youth Affairs should also be activated at the earliest. Shahbaz Sharif said the youth commission had been established in the province and he would preside over its first meeting. He directed that construction work of cricket and playgrounds should be completed soon and a comprehensive plan be evolved for providing cricket playing facility in the existing playgrounds. He said that arrangements for playing cricket at night should be made in the schools of the province which had big grounds. He said that floodlight arrangements should be made in newly-constructed cricket grounds for holding tournaments at night and survey of the schools be conducted and cricket grounds be identified in this regard. He said that Sports Endowment Fund had also been established in the province and sports academies would be set up at the district and divisional level.

0



0







Country close to achieving lost glory: CM was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175453-Country-close-to-achieving-lost-glory-CM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Country close to achieving lost glory: CM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175453-Country-close-to-achieving-lost-glory-CM.