A young man was killed in Machar Colony, on Thursday, by his father-in-law for running away with the latter’s daughter two years ago, police officials claimed.

Twenty-six-year-old Muhammad Ismail was on his way to work with his brother-in-law when he was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle, reported SHO Docks police station Amin Marri. He said the man was killed by his father-in-law, Ayub, and his accomplice who was enraged by the deceased for fleeing Karachi with his daughter in 2014.

“Ismail was a Bengali while his wife belonged to a Pashtun family. The couple lived in Quetta for several months after escaping. However, the girl was sent back to the family on their return to Karachi, as per the decision of a Jirga,” the police official claimed. The parties were, however, said to have reached a truce and were living in peace until the incident was reported, the SHO added.

Three of the father-in-law’s accomplices were identified as Abdullah, Ismail and Muhammad Khan. An FIR was registered against Ayub and his accomplices at the Docks police station, while raids were also conducted in search of the accused.

Body found

A decomposing body of a man, appearing to be around 30 years of age, was found from a trunk in Rind Goth in Cattle Colony.

Officials of the Sukhan police station said the body was stuffed inside a metallic trunk; it had been moved to the hospital for autopsy and identification.

0



0







Man shoots dead son-in-law over freewill marriage was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175450-Man-shoots-dead-son-in-law-over-freewill-marriage/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man shoots dead son-in-law over freewill marriage" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175450-Man-shoots-dead-son-in-law-over-freewill-marriage.