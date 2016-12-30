Fourteen-year-old Rehmat Shah, arrested by Pirabad police, was remanded to the police for two weeks in a possession of explosive materials case, on Thursday.

The boy had earlier told the judge amidst tears that he was innocent and was playing cricket when the police arrested him. He said he had committed no crime and was not in possession of any explosive materials.

The court was informed that Rehmat was arrested, on Wednesday, from within the jurisdiction of the Pirabad police station after the police officers had recovered some explosive materials from his possession.

The court directed the IO to submit a charge-sheet in the case.

SSP activists indicted

Another ATC accepted charge-sheets against three activists of the banned militant outfit Sipah-e-Sahaba, alleged to have attacked policemen. The accused were identified as Kamaluddin, Abu Bashar and Abdur Rehman.

The court fixed January 12 for the next hear of the case.

Fraudster jailed

An Accountability Court (AC-III) awarded five-year imprisonment to Amjad Hussain in a sales tax refund fraud case. He was said to have committed a fraud of more than Rs4million. The court also directed him to deposit the embezzled amount.

The court observed that in case of failure to pay Rs4m, the convict would have to face additional imprisonment of two years.

