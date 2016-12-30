A summary has been moved to the Sindh chief minister for the removal of the provincial ombudsman tasked with protecting women against harassment at workplace, the advocate general of the province told Supreme Court on Thursday.

The apex court was informed of the development at a hearing over an application alleging favouritism and illegal appointments in the ombudsman office.

The petitioner, Aneela Khan, charged that the Sindh ombudsman for protection against harassment of woman at workplace was restoring to favouritism and nepotism to benefit his relatives by using the exchequer’s money. He was also allegedly involved in financial corruption and established a ghost non-governmental organisation that was being run by his family members, she said.

She further alleged that cases and complaints that were sent to him were solved with compromise offers instead of punishments or fines being awarded to the parties.

Advocate General Zamir Ghumro appeared before the court and submitted that a summary had been forwarded to the chief minister for the removal of the ombudsman as well as for an inquiry into the appointments made by him. He said the outcome of the summary was awaited. A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar , adjourned the hearing and directed the office to re-list the petition for the next session at the Karachi registry.

NED case

The Supreme Court has directed NED University’s vice chancellor to constitute a committee comprising two examiners who could conduct fresh viva voce exams of two engineering students of the Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology.

The directive came at a hearing of a petition of Syed Mohammad, who challenged the results of the engineering university, submitting that he had been deprived of the first position as 50 extra marks had been awarded to another student, Ayesha Brohi.

The respondent, Ayesha Brohi, denied the allegation and submitted that she was herself victimised by the examiner and her marks were reduced in two subjects of electrical engineering. However, the counsel for the petitioner and the respondent agreed upon that a fresh viva voce be conducted through independent examiners. The court directed the NED University’s vice chancellor to constitute a committee within seven days, which would give viva voce exams of energy conversion and micro processing subjects to both candidates, and the results of the exams would be sent to the court through the office and made part of the case record.

