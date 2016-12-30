The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is being discriminated against and such an attitude is tantamount to doing injustice to the country and its people, said a statement of the Bilawal House’s media cell incharge.

The statement issued on Thursday maintained that the PPP had always followed the law of the land and would so in future too, but the people were well aware of the legal atrocities committed against the party since Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s time.

“No other party is being targeted in the manner the PPP’s leaders are. This policy of maintaining two laws against a party in one country can certainly not be a certification of patriotism,” the media cell in-charge stated.

Citing the four demands of the party chief, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he observed that the demands were in fact a solution to avoid an untoward situation which many in the country were not yet foreseeing.

The PPP was the most tolerant political party, but its leadership and supporters had also fought vigorously and bravely against the misrule of dictators and their henchmen, he added.

